Home
On Your Side
Live oak trees cut down along Airline Highway; mystery as to who's responsible
BATON ROUGE - Someone took down three live oak trees in what appears to be an illegal act over the weekend. So far, no one knows...
Bill to further protect elderly from telemarketers passes House
BATON ROUGE - A bill aimed at fining...
Used car lot goes up on someone else's property
BATON ROUGE - Someone claiming to be the...
News
Firefighters rescue electrical workers stuck in malfunctioning bucket truck
CENTRAL - Firefighters were called to the rescue of a pair of electrical contractors after their bucket crane left them stuck high in the air Monday....
One hurt in shooting off Scenic Highway
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a...
Large Conn's warehouse planned for budding shipping development in West Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE – Conn’s will build a giant,...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Warm with slowly rising humidity, rain chances
High pressure continues to build over the central Gulf Coast and has been influencing the comfortable and dry weather pattern over the last three days. Some...
Big Muddy not falling anytime soon, may set flood duration record
A frontal boundary spanning from the Southern Plains...
Swimming in sunshine this weekend
We can let our guard down on weather...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
LSU holds off Alabama 5-4, clinches SEC road series
TUSCALOOSA - It was a must win SEC series for the No. 16 LSU Tigers. With the bases loaded in the ninth inning, Devin Fontenot struck...
LSU evens series with 5-2 win over Alabama
TUSCALOOSA - LSU put their hopes in Eric...
UDFA Tracker: LSU players sign free agent deals following NFL Draft
BATON ROUGE - The 2019 NFL draft is...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for April 26, 2019.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for April...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for April...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
Additional Links
Wearin of the Green 2019
Calendar
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
The Pledge of Allegiance
Click 2 The Pros
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
Programming
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Disney on Ice Contest
Yard Makeover
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Mother's Day Giveaway
Hop into Spring
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Wearin of the Green 2019
Calendar
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
The Pledge of Allegiance
Click 2 The Pros
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
Programming
WBRZ Team
Contests
Disney on Ice Contest
Yard Makeover
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Mother's Day Giveaway
Hop into Spring
Search
SEARCH
87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Warm with slowly rising humidity, rain chances
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories (/web/webroot/secure/widgets/viewgalleryvideo/class.cfc), first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days