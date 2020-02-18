Home
On Your Side
Private drive maintenance falls by the wayside, up to property owners to fix
BATON ROUGE - A private drive between duplexes and fourplexes is in dire need of repair. Monday, 2 On Your Side learned it has been repaired...
Injured police officer struggling with late worker's comp payments
ZACHARY - Injured Baton Rouge police officer Rickey...
Weight limits concerning residents living along busy Baton Rouge boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Trucks carrying too much weight...
News
No charges for off-duty deputy who shot drunken intruder in his front yard
LIVINGSTON - A sheriff's deputy who shot and killed a man who attacked him in his front yard will not face charges. The Livingston Parish...
LSU Tigers hire Scott Linehan as new passing-game coordinator
Coach Ed Orgeron has found a replacement for...
Man arrested for using nude photos to blackmail teen via Instagram
BATON ROUGE - Officials with the Baton Rouge...
EACHUS: flash flood warning changes a step, not a solution
FLASH FLOOD WARNING! (But, you don’t have to worry about this one) IN 2020, THE National Weather Service (NWS) is implementing Impact-Based Flash Flood Warnings...
Weakening cold front arrives tonight
A wet weather pattern will linger through much...
Several days of clouds and showers
The stage is set for an extended unsettled...
Sports
LSU-Southern baseball match-up gets early start Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers' and Southern Jaguars' meeting at Alex Box Stadium has been moved up Tuesday. Southern Baseball announced on Twitter that...
Tigers cruise to ranked win over #12 Kentucky
BATON ROUGE – The ninth-ranked LSU gymnastics team...
LSU sweeps double header of LSU Invite, headlined by ranked win over UL-Lafayette
BATON ROUGE – The No. 7 LSU softball...
Investigations
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Community
Tickets on sale Tuesday for posh 2020 St. Jude Dream Home
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale Tuesday for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home. Watch WBRZ News 2 throughout the day Tuesday to purchase...
Louisiana School for the Deaf hosts community 5k Fun Run
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana School for the...
This Sunday: Krewe of Mutts Parade
This Sunday, February 9, Mardi Gras Downtown 2020...
Search
75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
EACHUS: flash flood warning changes a step, not a solution
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
