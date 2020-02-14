Home
Weight limits concerning residents living along busy Baton Rouge boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Trucks carrying too much weight for a posted road limit is a constant concern for Tom Mixson. "You are violating my home,"...
Slow grant process continues for flood victims
GONZALES - A frustrated homeowner in Ascension Parish...
Buyouts continue following 2016 flood
ZACHARY - Restore Louisiana's Solution 4 Buyout Program...
Teacher investigated after interactive slavery lesson
TOMS RIVER, N.J.- A New Jersey teacher is under investigation after having students pretend to be slaves for a history lesson. 8th-grade social studies teacher...
Brusly High junior leaves positive, handwritten notes on every student's locker
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - A junior at...
Jennings police urge public to assist in search for runaway teen
JEFFERSON PARISH - Police in Jennings are asking...
Sunny and cool for Valentine's Day
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: High pressure is approaching from the west, keeping winds out of the north and sunny skies overhead. Temperatures will be...
Cloudy and cool before clear and chilly
While dreary conditions will persist through much of...
Cold front to bring showers and storms Wednesday evening
A cold front will move into the region...
UPDATE: Coach O throwing first pitch in LSU Baseball's season-opener
BATON ROUGE - The coach of the reigning champion LSU Football team will throw out the first pitch of the Tigers' 2020 baseball season. LSU...
LSU hoops rallies late to take down Missouri
BATON ROUGE - After a disappointing week the...
LSU opening 2022 & 2023 football seasons against Florida State; Superdome hosting first game
BATON ROUGE - LSU and Florida State will...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Louisiana School for the Deaf hosts community 5k Fun Run
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana School for the Deaf Foundation and Deaf Focus are collaborating for a 5K and 1-mile Fun Run on Saturday, March 28,...
This Sunday: Krewe of Mutts Parade
This Sunday, February 9, Mardi Gras Downtown 2020...
Volunteers needed to assist in Special Olympics bowling tournament, Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Special Olympics Louisiana athletes work...
