Ohio man fatally shot Uber driver after scam phone calls targeted both of them, authorities say
SOUTH CHARLESTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who authorities say fatally shot an Uber driver who he thought was trying to rob him after scam...
LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant recognized as top senior in the country
BATON ROUGE - LSU senior gymnast Haleigh Bryant...
LSU softball uses timely hitting to beat UL-Lafayette
BATON ROUGE - The No. 8 LSU softball...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Possible record warmth to end the week, Cold front brings changes Sunday
The unseasonably warm and muggy weather continues to trek on. We won't see any drop in temperatures or humidity levels until a cold front arrives this...
Tuesday PM Forecast: humidity, cloud cover creeping higher with temperatures
The rise in temperatures and humidity will persist...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Increasing cloud cover and temperatures
Clouds increase along with temperatures through the workweek,...
Sports
LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant recognized as top senior in the country
BATON ROUGE - LSU senior gymnast Haleigh Bryant has been nothing short of amazing during her time in Baton Rouge, and the entire country knows it....
LSU softball uses timely hitting to beat UL-Lafayette
BATON ROUGE - The No. 8 LSU softball...
Southern baseball cruises to win over Dillard
BATON ROUGE - The Southern baseball team has...
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, April 16, 2024.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Wednesday AM Forecast: Possible record warmth to end the week, Cold front brings changes Sunday
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
