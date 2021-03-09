Home
Repair company says it's owed thousands; businessman offers to settle
BATON ROUGE - A man says he's owed thousands of dollars from a well-known businessman. Danny Tutt operates an air conditioning and heating repair company...
Junk house cleaned up following 2 On Your Side story
BATON ROUGE - Less than 24 hours after...
Junk house ordered to be cleaned up, again
BATON ROUGE - Filth is piling up around...
Technology rebound leads stocks higher in early US trading
A surge in big technology stocks was pulling the stock market sharply higher on Tuesday, as a fall in bond yields was helping beaten-down technology companies...
Authorities investigate overnight break-ins at two Ascension Parish Starbucks
ASCENSION - Two popular coffee shops in Ascension...
President Biden's dogs moved to Delaware following biting incident at White House
WASHINGTON - Two members of the Biden clan...
Watching the winds with the weeklong warm up
Sunny and warm day two! THE FORECAST Today and Tonight: We started out much warmer and we will continue warming this afternoon. Temperatures will...
Days of warming ahead, rain chances slim
The first weather headline of the week will...
A steady warm up this week with plenty of sun
Temperatures are on a steady warming trend this...
Southern opens SWAC season with sweep of Grambling
Southern opened their SWAC season slate with a sweep of Grambling. Jags scored 24 runs across three games.
A pair of 8th inning errors gives Oral Roberts a series win over LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. -- Oral Roberts (4-7) scored...
Tiger softball takes series with #7 Texas with doubleheader win Saturday
BATON ROUGE - After falling in game one,...
Traffic
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, March 8, 2021.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be administered to eligible Livingston residents, Saturday
LIVINGSTON - A Friday (March 5) morning news...
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
