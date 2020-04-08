Home
Online workouts popular during social distancing
BATON ROUGE/PRAIRIEVILLE - While everyone is safe at home during the coronavirus crisis, many are looking for things to do. That includes staying active and holding...
Unemployment benefits expanded to more people
BATON ROUGE - More people are now eligible...
Busted in wake of 2016 flood, contractor turns to virus business for 'second chance' venture
BATON ROUGE – Notorious flood contractor Matthew Morris...
LSU reporting 14 virus cases as 3 more employees test positive for COVID-19
BATON ROUGE - LSU announced that three more members of its Baton Rouge community contracted COVID-19, bring the total number of cases involving the campus to...
LSU giving students pass/no credit grading option for spring semester
BATON ROUGE - LSU is giving students the...
Police: Teenage burglar led officers on lengthy pursuit through EBR, Pointe Coupee parishes
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department...
Record warmth possible today, eyes on a weekend storm
Wednesday is expected to be the warmest of the week. A couple of cold fronts will bring cooler temperatures Thursday through the weekend, but also a...
Muggy with isolated showers, thunderstorms
Warmth will continue through Thursday. However, the next...
Thermometers climb through Wednesday
Look for a warm start to the week...
Many athletes who qualified to compete in 2020 Olympics, will be allowed to compete in 2021
TOKYO, JAPAN - Despite the cancellation of the much-anticipated 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, according to ABC News many of the athletes who'd been accepted to compete...
ESPN to feature historic 2006 Saints vs. Falcons game Monday night
NEW ORLEANS – The iconic first Saints football...
Saints star, Cam Jordan, expects Drew Brees to stick around for at least two more seasons
Earlier this week, New Orleans Saints head Coach...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Thursday,...
Church continues its mission to feed the hungry despite battling arson-related fires
BATON ROUGE - Even as their church became the target of an arsonist, officials and congregation members affiliated with Broadmoor United Methodist Church are determined to...
Dream Home giveaway coming later in 2020; Ticket information here
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale for...
New Iberia festival rescheduled to August
NEW IBERIA - Due to the COVID-19 outbreak,...
