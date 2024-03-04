Home
Woman fatally stabs convicted sex offender after he allegedly tried to assault her
LACOMBE - A convicted sex offender was fatally stabbed by a woman he was reportedly trying to assault Sunday. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office...
Cowboy up: Angola Prison Rodeo returns next month, tickets on sale now
ANGOLA — The state prison system on Monday...
Plaquemine man killed in Iberville Parish crash Sunday night
PLAQUEMINE - A 53-year-old man died in a...
Monday AM Forecast: Foggy and warm this morning, Storms around later today
Patchy fog around for Monday morning's commute will be traded for showers and storms by the evening commute. Heavy downpours, hail and gusty winds are possible...
Sunday PM Forecast: Better opportunities for rain as we start the week
Better opportunities for showers and storms arrive as...
Sunday AM Forecast: The chance for heavy rainfall increases tomorrow
Isolated thunderstorms will be possible today, but most...
LSU finishes Houston trip with win against Texas State
HOUSTON -The LSU baseball team will have some good memories from a week spent in Texas. The No. 2 Tigers picked up a win Sunday...
FINAL: No. 9 LSU women's basketball defeats Kentucky 77-56
BATON ROUGE - No. 9 LSU women's basketball...
Iowa's Caitlin Clark breaks Pete Maravich's NCAA scoring record
IOWA CITY - Four days after she broke...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
