The first 'fry-day' of Lent kicks off in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - As the first Friday of Lent is upon us, churches around the area are putting together their fish fry events. Religious or not,...
UN says 1.2 million people have fled Ukraine
GENEVA — The U.N. refugee agency reported Friday...
River Center theater reopening next week after years-long renovation project
BATON ROUGE - After years of construction and...
Weather
Friday AM Forecast: Temperatures climb through the weekend
TODAY & TONIGHT Expect a mostly sunny and warm afternoon today. High temperatures will max out close to, if not at 80 degrees. Overnight, temperatures...
Thursday PM Forecast: Well above average temperatures ahead
The upward trend in temperatures will continue through...
Parts of South Louisiana under Extreme Drought
After 2021 finished as the third wettest year...
Sports
Former LSU great Tyrus Thomas helping coach Liberty to state title game
During his playing days, Tyrus Thomas was certainly a big ticket thanks to his emphatic dunks and shot-blocking abilities. After leading LSU to the final four...
Four-run fourth inning is all LSU softball needs in shutout of UL
A slow start quickly turned into a roaring...
LSU softball senior Shelbi Sunseri had amazing weekend; head coach is making sure everyone notices
BATON ROUGE - LSU softball senior Shelbi Sunseri...
Investigations
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
