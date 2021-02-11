Home
On Your Side
Overpayment notice sent in error, woman does not owe $15,000 after all
BATON ROUGE - There's a new concern for people on unemployment in Louisiana. A $15,000 repayment bill sent in error to someone who's been out of...
Unemployment issues continue; LWC says backlog is zero
BATON ROUGE - Friday, the Louisiana Workforce Commission...
EPA investigating complaint over questionable lead paint removal
BATON ROUGE - A man is upset and...
News
Attorneys spar over powers held by Britney Spears' father
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Attorneys for Britney Spears and her father sparred Thursday over how he should share power with a financial company newly appointed as...
Chick Corea, jazz great with 23 Grammy Awards, dies at 79
NEW YORK (AP) — Chick Corea, a towering...
Longtime Louisiana broadcaster Jim Engster robbed at gunpoint in City Park
BATON ROUGE - A routine evening stroll turned...
Weather
Entering a dreary and chilly stretch, wintry weather possible next week
A round of heavy rain is behind us. Most locations received 1-3 inches but some locations just north of Baton Rouge saw as much as 6...
Localized flooding possible with Thursday storms
*AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY* for the shaded area....
Rain and falling temps into weekend, wintry possibilities early next week
Although the weather will turn cool and stay...
Sports
Buccaneers fan raises money for 'We Dat' billboard in New Orleans
TAMPA - A die-hard Buccaneers supporter is trying to ensure Saints fans don't soon forget who won this year's Super Bowl with a billboard right in...
Thomas, Smart lead LSU Basketball past Mississippi State
STARKVILLE - A big scoring night from both...
Brian Thomas inks with LSU amid hush hush recruitment
On Tuesday, Walker's Brian Thomas signed with LSU...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Videos
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
About Us
