LSU women's basketball sets date for White House visit
WASHINGTON - National championship winners, the LSU women's basketball team, will be visiting the White House on Friday, May 26, according to The Advocate . ...
U.S. Department of Justice hosting town hall as part of investigation into Louisiana State Police
BATON ROUGE - The United States Department of...
Classes canceled in St. Helena parish; officials cite 'Educator Sick Out Day'
GREENSBURG - Students are being instructed to stay...
Monday AM Forecast: Sticky and humid to start the week with repeated rounds of rain expected
Sneaky showers will be around the area every afternoon for the next 7-days. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: M...
SUNDAY AM Forecast: Plenty of Warm Sunshine - A Warm Week Ahead
Today & Tonight: All in all a great...
Saturday PM Forecast: Clear Skies Overnight - A Drier Sunday
Tonight & Tomorrow : Skies will clear out...
Southern baseball scores 22 runs in doubleheader win over Prairie View; sweep first SWAC series of the year
Southern baseball scored 22 runs and registered 25 hits in a doubleheader sweep of Prairie View on Sunday at Lee Hines Stadium. O'Neil Burgos was unconscious...
No. 15 LSU softball sweeps doubleheader with No. 10 Georgia to take series; will be 6 seed in SEC Tournament
BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 15 LSU (40-14,...
No. 1 LSU baseball loses first SEC series of the year at Auburn with 12-2 loss Sunday
Auburn, Al. — For the first time all...
The Investigative Unit Video
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May 5, 2023.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
