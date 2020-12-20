Home
On Your Side
Amazon extends return window, suggests tracking packages during holiday rush
BATON ROUGE - It's a week until Christmas and that means you're running out of time to buy gifts and get them under the tree. Amazon...
WBRZ viewers rally to help woman who lost $1,500 to rental scam just before Christmas
BATON ROUGE - A person caught up in...
Mounting fraud claims taking time to vet, leaving unemployed in tough position
BATON ROUGE - Last month, the Louisiana Workforce...
News
Teenager provides Christmas joy and toys for families affected by COVID-19
NEW ROADS - A teenager is doing what she can for families impacted by COVID-19, who are out of work with very little to spend for...
Trooper investigated after firing gun at ground during chase
KENNER La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police are...
FINAL | Saints 29 - Chiefs 32
The New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Wet Saturday night, drying out overnight
Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, widespread showers and a few rumbles of thunder will continue to move through southeast Louisiana. Rain could be heavy at times,...
Batch of rain this weekend, potential cold snap in time for Christmas
The next frontal system will pass through over...
Freezing morning, tracking rain over the weekend
Today and Tonight: Almost all of southeast Louisiana...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
FINAL | Saints 29 - Chiefs 32
The New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs are taking on each other in a potential Super Bowl matchup in New Orleans. Patrick Mahommes and...
Brees returns as Saints gear up to take on reigning Superbowl Champs Kansas City Chiefs
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A rite of December...
LSU Basketball game against VCU canceled due to COVID-19 protocols
BATON ROUGE - For the second straight time,...
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2020
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Dec. 18, 2021.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
The Bridge Center for Hope invites public to tour its new facility
BATON ROUGE - A new facility that intends...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Law enforcement holds holiday toy drive for Baton Rouge families amid pandemic
BATON ROUGE - Local law enforcement officers want to make sure that children across the Capital City have presents to unwrap this holiday season. Under...
The Elvin Howard, Sr. Pancreatic Cancer Advocacy Foundation's virtual fundraiser begins Friday
BATON ROUGE - A cancer diagnosis impacts, not...
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Cancer Survivor Stories
Click 2 The Pros
Share the Christmas Joy
Sylvias Toys Christmas
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Under the Tree Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Fans' Choice 2020
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Cancer Survivor Stories
Click 2 The Pros
Share the Christmas Joy
Sylvias Toys Christmas
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Under the Tree Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Wet Saturday night, drying out overnight
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days