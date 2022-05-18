Home
Police: 18-year-old killed in drive-by shooting on Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - A teenager was killed while riding in a car on Florida Boulevard early Wednesday morning. The shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m....
Person found dead after mobile home fire in Port Allen overnight
PORT ALLEN - Investigators found a man dead...
Statewide alert issued for missing 8-year-old from Hammond, believed to be in 'imminent danger'
HAMMOND - Authorities have issued a statewide alert...
Wednesday AM Forecast: High humidity could make for a bad hair day
The summertime humidity is here! THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: Your Wednesday is starting out muggy and warm. The...
Tuesday PM Forecast: highs in low 90s, mainly dry finish to workweek
The second half of the week will be...
Tuesday AM Forecast: There is plenty of time to get out in the garden this week
Green means go in the gardening forecast! Yellow...
Sports
Pelicans get #8 pick in NBA Draft Lottery
New Orleans had a slim 6% chance of winning Tuesday’s draft lottery and a 26.3 percent chance of moving up into a top-four pick. Pels...
#20 LSU baseball makes quick work of Northwestern St. in 7 innings, 19-7
Behind two homeruns from Brayden Jobert and a...
VIDEO: Former Tiger and Saint Devery Henderson recalls two memorable plays in Louisiana sports history
NEW ORLEANS - Sports2's Corey Rholdon sits down...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
