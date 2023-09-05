Home
Homeless man booked with burn ban violation after setting woman's clothes on fire, police say
BATON ROUGE - A man was booked with arson and an additional charge for violating the state's burn ban after setting fire to a woman's clothing...
Woman caught with more than 100 pieces of stolen mail after string of thefts in St. Mary Parish
CENTERVILLE - A woman suspected of riding around...
WATCH: Coach Brian Kelly recaps Tigers' loss to FSU, looks ahead to home opener
BATON ROUGE - Head Coach Brian Kelly held...
Tuesday AM Forecast: trending drier and trending hotter
The chances of beneficial rain will quickly decline for the remainder of the week. As a result, high temperatures will find levels well above average in...
Monday PM Forecast: chance for showers fizzling, heat dome not giving up yet
The chances of beneficial rain will quickly decline...
Monday AM Forecast: steam and shower chances continue
Scattered rain coverage will be possible tomorrow as...
Sports
WATCH: Coach Brian Kelly recaps Tigers' loss to FSU, looks ahead to home opener
BATON ROUGE - Head Coach Brian Kelly held his weekly press conference Tuesday ahead of the Tigers' home opener against Grambling State this weekend. Stream...
LSU falls to Florida State in Orlando 45-24
ORLANDO - The 2023 football season kicked off...
Tigers arrive at Camping World Stadium for showdown with FSU
ORLANDO - The LSU Tigers have arrived at...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
About Us
