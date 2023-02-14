Home
2 On Your Side
News
Baker schools addressing bus driver shortage; dozens of students stranded at middle school Monday afternoon
BAKER- The Baker School Board says it's addressing a bus driver shortage full on after dozens of kids were stranded at the middle school Monday afternoon....
Law enforcement will pass out repair vouchers instead of tickets in new initiative coming to BR
BATON ROUGE - A new community initiative has...
La. lawmakers take aim at car burglars; new bill would increase penalties
BATON ROUGE - Whether you're cheering on the...
Additional Links
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Inside The Weather: Bomb Cyclone
You may have heard about a "bomb cyclone" or a storm undergoing "bombogenesis." What exactly do these weather terms mean? WBRZ Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus,...
Tuesday PM Forecast: cloudy and muggy ahead of storms on Thursday
The gray and mild conditions will last into...
Valentine's Day AM Forecast: A few showers today and a Wind Advisory
Clouds are moving in and a few showers...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
No. 3 LSU falls to top-ranked South Carolina, 88-64; Tigers take first loss of the season
COLUMBIA, S.C. — In a matchup of the nation’s final two unbeaten teams, No. 3 LSU (23-1, 11-1 SEC) fell behind early to No. 1 South...
Southern basketball snaps 2-game losing streak, beats Prairie View 79-65
BATON ROUGE - The Southern basketball team snapped...
LSU basketball drops 12th straight game, loses to Texas A&M 74-62
BATON ROUGE - The LSU basketball team lost...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2022
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas
Black History Month
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Crawfish Price Index
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2022
UGLY ROOF CONTEST
Search
Home
2 On Your Side
News
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2022
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas
Black History Month
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Crawfish Price Index
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Fans' Choice 2022
UGLY ROOF CONTEST
Search
SEARCH
69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Inside The Weather: Bomb Cyclone
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days