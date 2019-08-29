Home
On Your Side
Parish working through bus driver shortage, parents upset with overcrowded buses
DENHAM SPRINGS - Livingston Parish Public Schools says it has a massive problem: there aren't enough bus drivers. "It's a massive, massive problem that we...
Algae continues to take over LSU lakes, fish ordered
BATON ROUGE - Algae in University Lake is...
Auto shop releases car following 2 On Your Side story
BAKER - A woman who needed her car...
News
VIDEO: Mom shocked as car nearly strikes child getting off school bus
HOUSTON - A Texas mother watched in horror as a driver disregarded a school bus's stop sign and nearly ran over her young daughter as she...
LIVE UPDATES: Thursday afternoon commute
Body found identified as Louisiana woman missing since 2014
ABBEVILLE, La. (AP) - Authorities in Louisiana say...
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Drier air arrives locally, Dorian strengthens in the Atlantic
Hurricane Dorian will approach the east coast of Florida by early next week. The threat to Louisiana is low at this time, but please continue to...
Big heat then drier conditions, latest on Dorian and Erin
A cold front will bring a stretch of...
Isolated Showers Developing this Afternoon
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: More rain...
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar
BATON ROUGE - "She needs to understand how good she is," said LSU volleyball head coach Fran Flory. "When that happens, she'll be one of the...
Here's how much you'll be paying for beers at Tiger Stadium during LSU football games
BATON ROUGE - Saturday will mark the first...
LSU Defense Viewing Uncertainty at Middle Linebacker as Positive
Ed Orgeron said after Saturday's scrimmage that he...
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for August 28, 2019.
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for August...
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for August...
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
Calendar
Click 2 The Pros
Dog Days of Summer
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Tailgate Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
