Two women arrested for separate arsons Tuesday night
BATON ROUGE - Two women were arrested for separate crimes by an arson task force Tuesday night. According to an arrest warrant, 39-year-old Jennifer Ray...
Sign, social media post suggest iconic Murphy's Bar re-opening in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE – A staple of college life...
One person hurt, one person in custody after shooting in Addis
ADDIS - One person is hurt and one...
Tuesday PM Forecast: saharan dust, low air quality and heat continue
High heat and low air quality will be the story through most of this week. Temperatures could actually get hotter toward the end of the forecast...
Saharan dust prompting an Air Quality Alert in south Louisiana
Saharan dust continues to decrease air quality in...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Still hot with another Air Quality Alert
There is no heat advisory, but there is...
Sports
The Saints are prepared for the uncertainty surrounding star Alvin Kamara
NEW ORLEANS - The Saints offense has leaned heavily on Alvin Kamara both on the ground and out of the backfield. The dual all back...
Wiggins' monster game leads Warriors past Celtics and into a 3-2 Finals Lead
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Andrew Wiggins delivered the...
LSU tennis names Taylor Fogleman as new women's team head coach
Taylor Fogleman, who helped lead the University of...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report from Monday, June 13, 2022.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report from Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report from Thursday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
