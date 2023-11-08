Home
Attorney asks Metro Council to find solution for homes that are damaged by law enforcement
BATON ROUGE - During Wednesday night's Metro Council meeting, there were no updates about an ongoing investigation into a makeshift police interrogation facility known as the...
Task force aims to lower infant, maternal mortality rates
BATON ROUGE- The CDC says Louisiana is seventh...
Hollywood actors strike is over as union reaches tentative deal with studios
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hollywood’s actors union reached...
Weather
Wednesday PM Forecast: one more night of fog, increasing potential for some rain
DENSE FOG ADVISORY: is in effect from 1 - 10am Thursday across southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. Visibility could drop to one quarter of a mile...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Fog during morning commute will give way to partly sunny skies later today
A *DENSE FOG ADVISORY* is in effect from...
DENSE FOG ADVISORY Wednesday morning, cold front timed to arrive Friday
A *DENSE FOG ADVISORY* is in effect from...
Sports
Fans' Choice Player of the Week: Blair Rousseau
BATON ROUGE - Catholic High secured the district 4-5A title last week with a win over Zachary and the defense played a big role in the...
No. 1 LSU Women's Basketball team loses 92-78 to No. 20 Colorado in Las Vegas season opener
LAS VEGAS - The LSU women's basketball team...
Fans' Choice Player of the Week: Kamryn Hill
BATON ROUGE - Homefield advantage came in handy...
Investigations
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
Survivor Stories: Community volunteer shares her story of brain surgery and breast cancer
In 2021, Diane Tate was on stage getting ready to announce the next installment of the Baton Rouge Symphony's "Great Performer Series." Just days earlier, she...
Survivor Stories: Baton Rouge woman battles breast cancer with confidence
BATON ROUGE - Shaun Ward is a survivor....
Survivor Series: Local woman uses her experience to comfort those battling breast cancer
BATON ROUGE - A llyson Bonner is a...
About Us
Contests
