Tangipahoa teacher jailed after giving birth to student's child out on bond; attorney says others violated mandatory reporting laws
LORANGER- A Tangipahoa Parish teacher accused of raping a student and giving birth to his baby is out on bond after turning herself in on several...
Crews swarm wooded area in East Feliciana Parish to put out wildfire
EAST FELICIANA PARISH - A fallen tree that...
Ole Miss hit with another fine after LSU game; SEC wants fans banned for throwing trash on field
OXFORD, Miss. - Just days after the SEC...
Wednesday PM Forecast: Cold front on the way, low temperatures in the 50's by Sunday
The cold front we have been tracking for a week is now on its way. Expect a lot lower temperatures and no humidity by the weekend....
Wednesday AM Forecast: a warm Wednesday that will be followed by a cooler weekend
Relief from the record warmth we've experienced all...
Tuesday evening forecast: cold front on track, something to see in skies tonight
On Monday, the Capital Area broke yet another...
Sports
LSU safety Greg Brooks diagnosed with rare brain cancer, TAF launches fund to help pay his medical expenses
BATON ROUGE - LSU announced Wednesday that football player Greg Brooks Jr. was diagnosed with a rare brain cancer, and the Tiger Athletic Foundation has launched...
MLB Wild Card series airing this week on WBRZ Plus
BATON ROUGE - The Texas Rangers take on...
Missed 4th quarter extra point keeps Southeastern winless after 14-13 loss to Tarleton State
HAMMOND, La. – The reigning Southland Conference champion...
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
Baton Rouge filmmaker's latest movie gets exclusive screening at the Manship Theatre
BATON ROUGE - The Road Dance will have an exclusive preview at the Manship Theatre on Tuesday, October 10th featuring a Q&A with Director and Baton...
Pennington Biomedical, Tulane receive $1.3 million dollar grant from NIH
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Clinical & Translational...
Woman's Hospital to open the state's first in-patient mental health unit dedicated to pregnant and postpartum patients
BATON ROUGE - A perinatal mental health unit...
