Rare car damaged in parking lot where construction zone was unmarked, not permitted
BATON ROUGE - A man says his rare car was damaged in an unmarked construction zone that wasn't permitted. It happened one April evening around...
Metro Councilman Rowdy Gaudet to pay $50k fine for ethics violations; worked for company paid by city-parish
BATON ROUGE - Metro Councilman Rowdy Gaudet was...
Police investigating child's reported encounter with armed man while waiting for school bus
BATON ROUGE - A child's alleged run-in with...
Friday PM Forecast: stalling front to reintroduce widespread storms
As we move into the month of September, many start looking for the first signs of a fall feel. At least through the first quarter of...
Friday's stunning sunrise
Thank you to all the viewers who sent...
Friday AM Forecast: Getting you ready for a rainy football weekend
The Storm Station has you covered for a...
Sports
AP source: College Football Playoff to expand to 12 by 2026
The university presidents who oversee the College Football Playoff voted Friday to expand the postseason model for determining a national champion from four to 12 teams...
Channel 2's Best Bet$ College Football: Week 1
BATON ROUGE - It’s the first full weekend...
Tickets for LSU season opener against Florida State sold out
NEW ORLEANS - Four days ahead of the...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
