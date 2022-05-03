Home
Police change missing rideshare driver case to homicide investigation
Louisiana State Police have changed the missing person case involving the disappearance of 33-year-old Ella Goodie to a homicide investigation as of Tuesday morning. Both...
Former deputy's attorney wants trial delayed in child sex crimes case
LIVINGSTON - Dennis Perkins is set to appear...
Tyrann Mathieu expected to sign with Saints Tuesday
NEW ORLEANS - The Honey Badger is coming...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Heat and humidity here through the week
Hot and humid until the next rainmaker moves in later this week. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: There is...
Monday PM Forecast: warm week ahead
Entering the month of May, temperatures are obviously...
Monday AM Forecast: Hot and humid conditions here for the week
The humid haze is back and it’s not...
Sports
Tyrann Mathieu expected to sign with Saints Tuesday
NEW ORLEANS - The Honey Badger is coming home to play for the Saints, according to multiple reports. Those reports said New Orleans native and...
Catholic beats Jesuit 8-2 to win first state Lacrosse title
METAIRIE - The Catholic Bears win their first...
Cade Doughty's homerun walks off No. 11 Georgia to give LSU a Sunday series win
Denham Springs product baseman Cade Doughty proved his...
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report from Monday, May 2, 2022.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report from Thursday,...
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
