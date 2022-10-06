Home
EBR schools superintendent says criticism of 'Day of Hope' has been unfair
BATON ROUGE – The head of the East Baton Rouge Parish school system on Thursday said criticism about the “Day of Hope” field trip has not...
Accused drug dealer booked for murder after 19-year-old's overdose death in Zachary
ZACHARY - An accused drug dealer was booked...
Police investigating Nicholson Drive motorcycle crash that left man dead
BATON ROUGE - Police are still investigating the...
Thursday PM Forecast: front knocking back warmth over the weekend
The final day of the workweek will be rather warm ahead of an approaching front. That system will pass through without rain early this weekend as...
Thursday AM Forecast: The next cold front is on its way
The cold front is on its way here!...
Wednesday PM Forecast: warming through Friday, next cold front Saturday
Since September 10, only one day (September 19)...
Sports
Channel 2's Best Bet$ week: 5 NFL | 6 CFB
BATON ROUGE - We had a bounce-back week going 3-2 last week, now sitting at 16-12 for the season. There are a few interesting games this...
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 5: Dutchtown's Gary Dukes
GEISMAR, LA - Early this season it looked...
Southern's Jason Dumas earns SWAC Defensive Player of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference has named...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Videos
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
