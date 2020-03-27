Home
On Your Side
How to report fraud related to the coronavirus
BATON ROUGE - Scammers might see a time like the coronavirus crisis as a prime opportunity to prey on people. The United States Department of Justice...
Unemployment numbers continue to rise amid COVID-19 outbreak
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Workforce Commission says...
Louisiana Statewide Network 211 staying busy during COVID-19 crisis
BATON ROUGE - The state's 211 network is...
News
Local restaurants unite to feed health care professionals and keep businesses afloat
BATON ROUGE - Local restaurants are joining together to support both eateries and health care professionals during the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. 'Better Together...
Denham Springs Spring Festival cancelled; will not be rescheduled
DENHAM SPRINGS - According to The Livingston Parish...
Data: Large majority of Louisianans killed by coronavirus had underlying conditions
BATON ROUGE - New data released by the...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
NOAA U.S. spring outlook warns of widespread river flooding
NOAA forecasters have released their spring outlook, and they are forecasting above-average temperatures across the entire country and above-average precipitation in the central and eastern United...
Winter arctic sea ice continues to be concerning
The National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC)...
Weak cold front expected Saturday night
Some 1930 Baton Rouge Metro Airport records have...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
ESPN sideline NBA reporter Doris Burke tests positive for coronovirus
ESPN NBA analyst Doris Burke has received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19 but says she is symptom-free more than two weeks after her initial concerns of...
Jazz players, staff cleared of coronavirus by Utah Dept. of Health
All Jazz players, including Donovan Mitchell and Rudy...
'Today' host Hoda Kotb moved to tears over Drew Brees' generosity
Longtime 'Today' host Hoda Kotb became emotional while...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Tuesday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Select EBR Head Start Centers to distribute breakfast/lunch to families
BATON ROUGE - As schools throughout EBR Parish remain closed due to the spread of novel coronavirus officials want to ensure that children who depend on...
Ascension Parish: March senior sock hop cancelled
ASCENSION PARISH - Ascension Parish Recreation officials have...
Dream Home tickets on sale - Giveaway coming later in 2020
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale for...
Additional Links
Business Directory
Calendar
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Hop into Spring
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Business Directory
Calendar
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Hop into Spring
Search
SEARCH
85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
NOAA U.S. spring outlook warns of widespread river flooding
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days