Home
On Your Side
Demo day finally comes for 2016 flooded homeowner
BATON ROUGE - Next month will mark four years since about 140,000 homes flooded in south Louisiana. It's hard to imagine, but years after the 2016...
Woman's costly adventure with home warranty company ends in settlement
BATON ROUGE - An 83-year-old says she's had...
Ambulance services looking for paramedics, EMTs
BATON ROUGE - Ambulance services are trying to...
News
Medical marijuana program expands, among new Louisiana laws
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana widens access to medical marijuana, tightens the rules on vaping in cars and makes it harder to restrict guns in...
LSU sports venues won't accept cash this fall; university eliminating physical tickets for football
BATON ROUGE - LSU Athletics announced Thursday it...
Hammond equipment store employee found shot to death inside store, Wednesday
HAMMOND – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Time to soak up the sun before rain returns to the forecast
Dry conditions will not last very long. Thursday and Friday will allow for enough time to tame your lawn and spend some leisure time outside. ...
Trending drier to end the week, but it will not last
Over the last week, most neighborhoods collected 5...
Scattered showers for Wednesday and dry skies on Thursday
One more rainy day before a much needed...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
2 members of LSU football team currently have coronavirus, Coach O says
BATON ROUGE - Coach Ed Orgeron says that two more members of the LSU football team had contracted the coronavirus. Coach O made the announcement...
Joe Burrow agrees to rookie contract worth $36.1M
CINCINNATI- Former LSU star quarterback, Heisman Trophy winner,...
Goodell officially cancels NFL preseason in open letter to fans
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell formally announced the cancellation...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for July...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway were selected live on Channel 2 Monday afternoon The Dream Home is valued...
BR Mayor extends weekend hours for 'Geaux Get Tested' initiative
BATON ROUGE - On Friday morning, the Mayor's...
EBR mayor hosts Wednesday morning financial literacy workshop
BATON ROUGE - For many residents, Louisiana's gradual...
Additional Links
Business Directory
Calendar
Dog Days of Summer
Stuff the Bus
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Business Directory
Calendar
Dog Days of Summer
Stuff the Bus
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Time to soak up the sun before rain returns to the forecast
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days