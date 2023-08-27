Home
Woman who fell in fire dies in hospital Sunday afternoon
ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A woman who was caught in a brush fire and rescued by firefighters died in a hospital on Sunday. According to...
Poll: Most opposed to death row clemency in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - By a 5-to-4 margin, Louisianians...
With drones and webcams, volunteer hunters join a new search for the mythical Loch Ness Monster
LONDON (AP) — Mystery hunters converged on a...
Sunday PM Forecast: Excessive rain possible tomorrow before noticeably lower temperatures
Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will be possible tomorrow. Humidity and temperatures will be much lower by the middle of next week. An...
Sunday AM Forecast: Last day of excessive heat before big pattern change
Temperatures will climb into the triple digits once...
Saturday PM Forecast: Heat and isolated showers tomorrow, increased rain coverage on Monday
Heat and fire danger will continue to be...
Sports
Will Campbell to wear No. 7; Mekhi Wingo awarded coveted No. 18 for LSU football
BATON ROUGE – Defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo will wear the coveted No. 18 for LSU and offensive tackle Will Campbell has been awarded the No. 7,...
LSU Women's Basketball announces non-conference schedule
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Women's Basketball team...
Former LSU standout Ja'Marr Chase files for restraining order against woman
LOS ANGELES - Former LSU standout Ja'Marr Chase,...
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
