Fire in East Feliciana Parish burned around 75 acres
EAST FELICIANA PARISH - A fire in East Feliciana Parish burned around 75 acres on Sunday and investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the...
Historic Julius Freyhan High School expected to undergo renovations this fall
ST. FRANCISVILLE - After being abandoned for decades,...
15-year-old runaway girl who left home early Sunday found safe
LIVINGSTON - A 15-year-old girl who left her...
Sunday PM Forecast: Overnight Stifling Conditions - Heat Ramps Up Monday
Overnight temps will be at 80-degrees or above once again tonight with no rain in the forecast. Another extremely hot day will be in the works...
Saturday PM Forecast: Another Triple Digit Day - Relief Still Possible
The high temperature clocked in at 101 degrees...
Friday PM Forecast: stay hydrated during another weekend of excessive heat
It was another record warm morning at 83...
Sports
LSU's Latanna Stone falls to Auburn's Megan Schofill in US Women's Amateur Final
BATON ROUGE – A magical week of golf for LSU graduate student Latanna Stone came to an end on Sunday as she finished as the runner-up...
LSU's Latanna Stone advances to US Women's Amateur Final
BATON ROUGE – LSU women’s golfer...
Saints shut down final open practice to the public due to heat concerns
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints...
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
