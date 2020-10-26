Home
Dumpsters full of trash finally removed from neighboring apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - After multiple requests to clean up the junk, Jan Hinson says her fight is over since two large dumpsters full of trash have...
Smell in the air being investigated by LDEQ; officials give update Thursday
BATON ROUGE - It's one of the worst...
Twins, again! What are the odds?
BATON ROUGE - It's news that's shocking eight...
Livingston Parish stuck in Phase 2 of reopening
DENHAM SPRINGS - While most parishes near the capital region have slowly re-opened to Phase 3, Livingston Parish is still stuck in Phase 2. ...
Hurricane Delta debris removal continues and expands to more neighborhoods
BATON ROUGE - Debris removal for Hurricane Delta...
Testing the only way to distinguish between cold and COVID, says BRG doctor
BATON ROUGE – Cold and flu season has...
Tropical Storm Zeta takes aim at N. Gulf Coast
Tonight and Tomorrow: Pesky clouds will remain across the region into tonight, with lows falling to around 60. Monday, the sunshine will return in the afternoon...
Tropical Depression 28 forms in NW. Carribean
Tropical Depression #28 has formed in the northwestern...
NEXT WEEK: tropical system and cold fronts
Beyond an evening of showers and thunderstorms, a...
Brees' clutch precision lifts Saints past Panthers, 27-24
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Drew Brees’ veteran savvy and enduring skill as a passer were enough for the Saints to overcome the loss of two top...
South Carolina 24 | LSU 52 FINAL
After going a perfect 3 for 3 on...
It's 'TJ Time': Coach O names Tigers' starting QB for Saturday
BATON ROUGE - LSU head football coach Ed...
Health
Drug Take Back Day kicks off amid nation's rising addiction, overdose statistics
BATON ROUGE - Before the emergence and spread of COVID-19, the U.S. government was hard at work in fighting another disease, a chronic illness that took...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Wednesday,...
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
