Sheriff deputies shortage causing major issues around the state
NEW ROADS- Protect and serve is the motto of law enforcement agencies around the world but, that motto can be hard to uphold if the agency...
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries opens public Whooping Crane art exhibit
BATON ROUGE - Sunday was the first public...
Trump hawks $399 branded shoes at 'Sneaker Con,' a day after a $355M ruling against him
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — As he closes in on...
Sunday PM Forecast: Near-freezing early Monday, followed by a temperature turnaround
Baton Rouge could see its first freeze of the month on Monday morning, but winter isn’t sticking around for long. The upcoming week looks warm and...
Sunday AM Forecast: A few passing clouds today, freeze possible tonight
Today will feature far less clouds than yesterday,...
Saturday PM Forecast: Plentiful sunshine to conclude the weekend
While the clouds are sticking around for now,...
Big Guys No Ties: Reflecting on the Super Bowl
Watch Big Guys No Ties with Michael Cauble and Hunter McCann for February 18, 2024.
LSU men's basketball upsets No. 11 South Carolina in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. - The LSU men's basketball team...
No. 4 LSU defeats Central Arkansas 2-0 on opening weekend
BATON ROUGE - No. 4 LSU defeated Central...
Health
BRG Survivor Series: Local resident shares story a decade after his battle with heart disease
BATON ROUGE - Patton Brantley was on his way to celebrate his brother’s birthday when disaster struck. “I was ironing a shirt to get ready...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for Dudley DeBosier’s Leadership Academy. Each year hundreds of nonprofits from around the state gather at the Crowne...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
Pennington biomedical researcher selected for prestigious Resident Research Award
BATON ROUGE - Dr. Florina Corpodean was named...
