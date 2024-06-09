Home
Three dead in two-vehicle crash in Lafourche Parish; speeding suspected
LOCKPORT - A two-vehicle crash resulted in three dead and another injured around 6 a.m. Sunday, according to Louisiana State Police. Police say a Honda...
Baton Rouge resident leads Louisiana Amateur Championship heading into final round
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge resident Greg Berthelot...
Pedestrian in serious condition after accident on Sherwood Forest Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was transported to...
Weather
Sunday AM Forecast: another scorcher today, rain returns to the forecast next week
If you did not like the heat yesterday, you will not like it today either. The good news is the heat will be slightly more manageable...
Two additional tornadoes confirmed from the June 4th severe weather event
After the National Weather Service conducted detailed satellite...
Saturday PM Forecast: very warm conditions again tomorrow, unsettled weather next week
Get ready for another very warm day tomorrow...
Sports
Baton Rouge resident leads Louisiana Amateur Championship heading into final round
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge resident Greg Berthelot leads the Louisiana Amateur Championship by a stroke heading into Sunday's final round. Berthelot is at 6-under...
Formerly highly-touted LSU baseball recruit LHP Cam Johnson enters transfer portal
BATON ROUGE - Another one of LSU's pitchers...
Former LSU basketball player and son of Pete Maravich, Josh Maravich, dies at 42
BATON ROUGE - Former LSU men’s basketball player...
Investigations
Health
Friday's Health Report: Finding what sunscreen is right for you, your skin
BATON ROUGE — We all know sunscreen should be part of our daily skincare routines. But there are so many options. There are some things to...
Thursday's Health Report: The potential health downsides to intermittent fasting
BATON ROUGE — For years, people have used...
Wednesday's Health Report: The health benefits of pickles
BATON ROUGE — For many people, a good...
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
