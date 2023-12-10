Home
BRPD looking for information on Airline Highway hit-and-run
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police is seeking information on a hit-and-run that took place December 2 in the 9600 block of Airline Highway. ...
Former Thorpe Award winner and LSU safety Grant Delpit reaches extension with Cleveland Browns
CLEVELAND - Former LSU safety and Thorpe Award...
Wrong-way driver killed in car wreck on Veterans Memorial Bridge in St. James Parish
GRAMERCY - A man was killed in a...
Saturday PM Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms likely tonight in advance of strong cold front
Showers and thunderstorms will be likely tonight as a strong cold front passes through southeast Louisiana. This will drastically lower our temperatures on Sunday. Tonight...
Saturday AM Forecast: Spotty showers during the day before a cold front brings more scattered activity tonight
During the day today, spotty showers and thunderstorms...
Chilly Sunday after overnight storms
Today is looking to be a chilly day...
Sports
Catholic dominates Acadiana to win fifth state championship
NEW ORLEANS - Catholic High School has another football state championship. Catholic dominated Acadiana in Friday evening's Division I Select state title game at the...
Tulane hires Jon Sumrall as new head coach
NEW ORLEANS - Tulane has their new football...
Southern Lab wins thriller against Riverside Academy to claim state title
NEW ORLEANS - The Southern Lab Kittens are...
Investigations
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
Drought, cold weather raising price for crawfish
BATON ROUGE - Due to the lack of rain and colder weather moving in, crawfish companies are facing hardships. As of December, prices are around $11...
Central Intermediate school is getting a new playground
BATON ROUGE - Central community members held a...
Pennington receives nearly $14 million to study childhood obesity in rural and minority areas
BATON ROUGE - The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute...
