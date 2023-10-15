Home
LSP Trooper placed on leave after off-duty DWI arrest
MONROE - A Louisiana State Police Trooper has been put on leave following an off-duty DWI arrest. Shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday, LSP were notified...
Pointe Coupee officials advising caution after reports of injured bear
POINTE COUPEE PARISH - The sheriff's office is...
One injured in early morning shooting, officials say
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in...
Sunday AM Forecast: Fall weather in full swing, gradual warm up by middle of next week
The next several days will feature below average temperatures and no rain chances. Temperatures will start to climb by the middle of the week. Today...
Saturday PM Forecast: Lows in the lower 50's and upper 40's possible the next several days
Even cooler air will begin to filter into...
Capital Area experiencing partial solar eclipse; Ring of fire will cut across the Americas
BATON ROUGE - A rare “ring of fire”...
Sports
LSU climbs rankings in latest AP Poll - See how the Tigers rank
BATON ROUGE - The latest AP Poll shows LSU climbing up in the rankings. After a decisive victory against Auburn, the Tigers managed to jump...
$$$ Best Bets: Picks for Syracuse @ Florida State, 49ers @ Browns and more! $$$
It's a new week with a new opportunity...
Fans' Choice Player of the Week: Caleb Ricks
BATON ROUGE - He might not be the...
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
Neighbors Federal Credit Union celebrates Neighbors Day with community service
BATON ROUGE - Monday was Neighbors Day, an annual community service event where Neighbors Federal Credit Union employees use their Columbus Day holiday to volunteer in...
Baton Rouge filmmaker's latest movie gets exclusive screening at the Manship Theatre
BATON ROUGE - The Road Dance will have...
Pennington Biomedical, Tulane receive $1.3 million dollar grant from NIH
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Clinical & Translational...
