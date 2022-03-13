Home
Iran claims missile barrage near US consulate in Iraq
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iran claimed responsibility Sunday for a missile barrage that struck near a sprawling U.S. consulate complex in northern Iraq, saying it was retaliation...
One dead, one missing from fishing camp at Toledo Bend Reservoir
SABINE PARISH - After a body was found...
'Brisk winds' spread flames that destroyed Slidell home, fire officials say
SLIDELL - Strong winds caused flames to spread...
FORECAST: Temperatures warm through the new week, storms return Tuesday AM
TODAY & TONIGHT After a very cold start this morning, temperatures will warm into the low 60s this afternoon. Bright sunshine and light winds will...
Widespread late season freeze tonight, warming up afterwards
INTO SUNDAY MORNING: A FREEZE WARNING will...
Weather: Winter blast moves in tonight
THROUGH TONIGHT There are some big changes...
Sports
Southeastern hoops losses to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 73-65 in Southland Conference title game
Katy, TX - The Southeastern basketball team was so close to making their first NCAA tournament since 2005. But the Lions fall in the Southland Conference...
No. 21 LSU softball sweeps No. 2 Alabama in double header
BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team is...
Baton Rouge area schools go 3-for-3 in State basketball title games
LAKE CHARLES - Baton Rouge was well represented...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, March 11, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
