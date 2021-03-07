Home
Junk house cleaned up following 2 On Your Side story
BATON ROUGE - Less than 24 hours after the original report aired the filth is being picked up, but not without a show. The homeowner of...
Junk house ordered to be cleaned up, again
BATON ROUGE - Filth is piling up around...
Weather pushing back highway 42 completion date
PRAIRIEVILLE - There's a bit of a weather...
4 injured,1 body recovered from Lake Pontchartrain after fatal boating incident
NEW ORLEANS - The Coast Guard and other agencies recovered a body from Lake Pontchartrain Sunday morning after a boating incident injured four individuals Saturday night....
Bloody Sunday memorial honors late civil rights giants
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — The commemoration of a...
Biden marks Bloody Sunday by signing voting rights order
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new executive order from...
Sunday: Nice end to the weekend, plenty of sunshine
Today and Tonight: Today will be almost an exact copy of Saturday - lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. Tonight, expect clear skies...
Nice stretch of quiet weather
Into Tonight, Into Tomorrow: Tonight will be...
Showers on the way in, out for the weekend
Beyond some showers in the near term, a...
Tiger softball takes series with #7 Texas with doubleheader win Saturday
BATON ROUGE - After falling in game one, the No. 13/12 LSU Softball Team bounced back and claimed the final two games over No. 7 Texas...
Behind Marceaux's gem, LSU evens series with Oral Roberts 12-0
BATON ROUGE, La. – Junior right-hander Landon Marceaux...
LSU late game rally halted due to weather; will resume Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Due to rainy weather conditions...
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, March 5, 2021.
Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be administered to eligible Livingston residents, Saturday
LIVINGSTON - A Friday (March 5) morning news...
Acadiana doctors create book on understanding the cardiovascular system
LAFAYETTE - Most people would agree that that...
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
