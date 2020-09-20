Home
LWC issues apology after sending letters to unemployed, warning they were overpaid & owe thousands
BATON ROUGE - Major sticker shock for people on unemployment since some of them received mail that says they owe back thousands of dollars. The letters...
Fence company taking months to complete projects, customers upset
DENHAM SPRINGS - A fence company in Livingston...
No repair date set for neighborhood damaged by June tornado
BATON ROUGE - On the morning of June...
Trump promises to replace Ginsburg with a woman - and soon
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is promising to put forth a female nominee in the coming week to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by...
Navy stages school-record comeback, stuns Tulane 27-24
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Cameron Kinley's interception near...
Community supports memorial blood drive held in honor of Denham Springs High football player, Remy Hidalgo
Saturday, family, friends, and members of the Denham...
THE LATEST: Beta and the Baton Rouge area
As of 10am Sunday, Tropical Storm Beta was located 180 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas, and is moving west-northwest at 3 mph. Maximum sustained winds were...
Beta churns in Gulf, Tropical Storm Watch posted for southwest Louisiana
Cloud cover should sock the area in for...
Tropical Storm Beta forms in the Gulf of Mexico
Tropical Depression Twenty-Two has been upgraded to Tropical...
Navy stages school-record comeback, stuns Tulane 27-24
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Cameron Kinley's interception near his own goal line kept Navy's 24-point hole from getting deeper and set the stage for previously benched...
No. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette holds off Georgia State in OT
ATLANTA (AP) — Louisiana-Lafayette coach Billy Napier was...
LSU announces successors of coveted #7 and #18 jerseys for 2020 season
BATON ROUGE - LSU football has multiple jersey...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
