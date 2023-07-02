Home
News
Person stole lawn equipment from parked car in Hammond, deputies searching for suspect vehicle
HAMMOND - Deputies are searching for a person who stole lawn equipment from a parked car on Thursday. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said lawn...
Alligator in LaPlace neighborhood captured, released into swamp
LAPLACE - A five-foot alligator that was roaming...
Grass fire along I-10 in Sorrento causing heavy smoke in the road, drivers asked to use caution
BATON ROUGE - A grass fire along I-10...
Weather
Sunday AM Forecast: More heat today, showers return on Monday
Heat on repeat before rinse and repeat sets in. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. To day & Tonight : A HEAT ADVISORY...
Saturday PM Forecast: Heat continues for one more day
Now 8 straight days with heat advisories or...
Saturday AM Forecast: Heat continues into the weekend, relief is on the way
EXCESSIVE HEAT ADVISORY extended into today . ...
Sports
LSU pitcher Paul Skenes named 2023 National Player of the Year
BATON ROUGE - Paul Skenes has been named the 2023 D1 Baseball Player of the Year after a historic season, helping to lead LSU to the...
Members of LSU's national championship baseball team named to 2023 SEC Academic Honor Roll
BATON ROGUE - A total of 26 members...
LSU finds its newest baseball pitching coach in the SEC
BATON ROUGE - LSU is set to hire...
Investigations
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
About Us
Search
