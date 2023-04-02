Home
Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office Deputy dead after suspect rams vehicle
THIBODAUX - A deputy with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office has died after a suspect rammed into the deputy's vehicle early Sunday morning. According to...
Third annual Flower Festival raises money for St. Jude
BATON ROUGE - A festival full of flowers,...
One person shot during picnic in Assumption Parish on Saturday
PAINCOURTVILLE - A person was shot during an...
Sunday AM Forecast: It will be another HOT day across the Capital Area
More sunshine in your weekend forecast. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. To day & Tonight : A cooler start this morning with...
Saturday PM Forecast: Sunday shaping up nicely
Record heat today, but cooler and more comfortable...
Saturday AM Forecast: Keep the sunscreen handy today
Enjoy the sunshine and dry time this weekend....
Sports
Gold beats Blue 37-20 in Southern football's spring game
BATON ROUGE - Southern wrapped up their spring training as the Gold team defeated the Blue team 37-20 during the spring game. Junior Harold Blood saw...
LSU baseball loses to Tennessee 14-7 in game 3
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team lost...
WATCH: Tigers preview championship match-up with Iowa on Sunday
DALLAS - The Tigers will speak Saturday morning...
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Monday, March 27, 2023.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
