Police: Man shot to death in neighborhood off Scenic Highway early Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot to death in a neighborhood off Scenic Highway early Sunday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said they...
Woman accused of throwing her 18-month-old baby off Houma bridge, diving into water after child
HOUMA - A woman was arrested for allegedly...
Louisiana marijuana permit receives high-profile applicants
BATON ROUGE (AP) — Tulane University, former NFL...
Sunday AM Forecast: Fall temperatures finally in the forecast
BIG changes coming to the forecast for the start of your work week. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. To day & Tonight...
Saturday PM Forecast: Record breaking heat again today, possibility for more tomorrow
Sunday will be another hot one but BIG...
Saturday AM Forecast: More sunshine and HEAT heading your way today
Just a few more days of heat in...
Sports
Halftime: Saints trailing behind Carolina Panthers 13-0
Tweets by Saints
The Fleur-De-Lis Report: Jameis Winston and the Saints Aim to Bounce Back Against the Panthers in Week Three
The New Orleans Saints (1-1) are on the...
Southeastern knocks off No. 4 UIW 41-35 on CJ Turner game winning touchdown catch
HAMMOND, La. – CJ Turner ran down a...
Investigations
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Sept....
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
About Us
