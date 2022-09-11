Home
2 On Your Side
News
Issues with calling 911 in EBR may continue as repairs to phone lines are made
SUNDAY UPDATE: The East Baton Rouge Parish 911 center on Sunday said it is aware that there may still be ongoing issues with 911 calls and...
9/11 attacks still reverberate as US marks 21st anniversary
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans remembered 9/11 on...
The Fleur-De-Lis Report: Saints Enter the Season With High Expectations as They Play the Falcons in Week One
The New Orleans Saints kick off the 2022-2023...
Additional Links
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Sunday AM Forecast: More sunshine and dry time on the way today
Yesterday was the PERFECT day for football, today is looking just as beautiful. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. To day & Tonight...
Saturday PM Forecast: Showers held off for most of the day, a shower is still possible in the late afternoon hours
Full moon tonight and some changes in the...
Saturday AM Forecast: Capital City Cat Fight is HERE some showers in the forecast
GAME DAY! THE FORECAST Stream LIVE...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons; see live updates here
Tweets by Saints
The Fleur-De-Lis Report: Saints Enter the Season With High Expectations as They Play the Falcons in Week One
The New Orleans Saints kick off the 2022-2023...
LHSAA restructures playoff look
The LHSAA tried to clean up the playoff...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2022
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Additional Links
Brandi's Book Drive
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Mr Food
Stuff The Bus
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2022
Tailgate Giveaway
Search
Home
2 On Your Side
News
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2022
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Brandi's Book Drive
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Mr Food
Stuff The Bus
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Fans' Choice 2022
Tailgate Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Sunday AM Forecast: More sunshine and dry time on the way today
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days