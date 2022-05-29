Home
Agency: 1 dead, 7 injured in Oklahoma festival shooting
TAFT, Okla. (AP) — One person was killed and seven were injured in a shooting early Sunday at an outdoor festival in eastern Oklahoma, authorities said....
Flight cancellations pile up on busy Memorial Day weekend
ATLANTA (AP) — Hundreds of flights worldwide were...
Arson suspected in at least one of two apartment fires on Mason Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators are looking into...
Sunday AM Forecast: Enjoy the sunshine, some rain will be back next week
Plenty more sunshine on the way today. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. To day & T onight : Waking up in the...
Saturday PM Forecast: More sunshine coming your way
Still plenty of sunshine expected this weekend. ...
Saturday AM Forecast: More sunshine for this Memorial Day Weekend
Memorial Day weekend is off to a good...
Sports
Southeastern baseball wins the SLC, heads to NCAA tournament for first time since 2017
LAKE CHARLES - The Southeastern baseball team took home the Southland Conference title after beating McNeese 11-7 in game three Saturday night. During bracket play,...
Southern baseball beats Florida A&M to head to the SWAC Tournament Championship Game
BIRMINGHAM - The Southern baseball team beats Florida...
LSU baseball bounced out of SEC Tournament by Kentucky
HOOVER - It's been a rough 19 hours...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report from Friday, May 27, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report from Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report from Wednesday,...
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
