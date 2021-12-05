Home
Deputies investigating deadly shooting on Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Saturday. Officials say 32-year-old Jezmine Battie was found dead in a grassy...
Both sides planning for new state-by-state abortion fight
WASHINGTON (AP) — As the Supreme Court court...
Channel 2s Best Bet$ week 13: NFL
We were back to our winning ways in...
Sunday AM Forecast: Another mild afternoon, storms return Monday
The Forecast: Areas of dense fog will linger through late morning. There will be sun breaks in the afternoon, warming temperatures close to 80. Tonight, cloud...
Saturday PM Forecast: Dense fog overnight, mild Sunday
The Forecast: Dense fog will be a concern...
Friday PM Forecast: next rain in sight after mild weekend
A mostly dry weekend is ahead. Rain returns...
Channel 2s Best Bet$ week 13: NFL
We were back to our winning ways in week 12, going 4-1. That improves our record to 48-35-2 on the season. But we aren’t satisfied yet,...
Catholic High wins Division I state title, beats Jesuit 14-10
In a hard fought game at Tulane, Catholic...
Turnovers plague Southeastern in playoff loss to #3 James Madison
Southeastern Louisiana University picked the worst time to...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to pushing troublemakers away from the only collegiate football game in Baton Rouge this weekend – extra officers will...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
