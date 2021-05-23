Home
City, state ask flood victims to report damage as cleanup continues in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - As some people battle back rising water, others are using a break in the weather to continue gutting their homes. In Baton Rouge,...
Show me the money! Fully-funded flood projects held up by lengthy process
BATON ROUGE - For people who live along...
Jefferson Terrace cleans up flood damage following Monday's storm
BATON ROUGE - People are feeling overwhelmed in...
La. House agrees to ban handheld cellphone use while driving
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana drivers would have to use a hands-free device or put their cellphones on speaker mode to talk on the phone...
Saturday crash killed 63-year-old on motorcycle, injured two others
CALDWELL PARISH - A 63-year-old was killed in...
Man leaves feces, hurls remarks outside Florida synagogue
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A man yelled...
Coastal flooding continues for some, dry into next week
Today and Tonight: Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will be out of the East 5...
Dry stretch of weather, warming up
Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, skies will be partly...
Subtropical Storm Ana forms in Atlantic
Subtropical Storm Ana has developed in the Atlantic,...
LSU softball falls to UL in game 6 of regional, forcing winner take all game 7
BATON ROUGE – The No. 7 LSU softball (34-20) team fell to UL Lafayette (46-11) 2-0 Sunday afternoon in Game Six of the Baton Rouge Regional....
Southern baseball advances to 10th NCAA tournament with 7-6 win over Jackson St.
O'Neil Burgos' three run homerun in the top...
Exploring Skip Bertman's legacy as an athletic director
BATON ROUGE- After leading LSU Baseball to 5...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, May 21, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
