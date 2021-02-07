Home
EPA investigating complaint over questionable lead paint removal
BATON ROUGE - A man is upset and fears for his child's health after he says a crew did not properly remove lead paint from a...
DEMCO to start installing new smart meters later this month
CENTRAL - More smart meters are on their...
Woman's valuables destroyed in storage unit by rodents; insurance, storage company 'not responsible' for over $70,000 in losses
BATON ROUGE - A woman's possessions were destroyed...
New Roads celebrates Mardi Gras with drive-by viewing of floats
NEW ROADS - The New Roads Mardi Gras kicked off Saturday, in a different way due to strict COVID -guidelines. "The crowds are...
Leroy's LipSmack'n Lemonade: How a boy with special needs turned sour odds into something sweet
BATON ROUGE - When life gave him lemons,...
Baton Rouge doctor says he tested positive for COVID-19 days after first vaccine dose
BATON ROUGE - Health experts say the COVID-19...
Sunday: Morning clouds, afternoon sun
Today and Tonight: Sunday starts off with clouds in the morning, with sunshine returning in the afternoon. High temperatures today will be in the upper 50s...
Soggy Saturday to Sunny Sunday, cold shot still possible late next week
The unpleasant conditions will linger into the weekend....
Rainy conditions will subside just in time for Super Bowl Sunday
Rainy conditions are here through Saturday afternoon. ...
Despite a game high 27 points from Samkelo Cele, Southern falls to Grambling 72-69
Seeking revenge for an early January loss to Southern, Grambling was determined to not lot the hardwood Bayou Classic fall into the wrong hands. The Tigers...
Former LSU lineman Alan Faneca inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame
(USA TODAY) -The Pro Football Hall of Fame...
New Orleans Saints facing harsh discipline for violating NFL's COVID-19 guidelines
NEW ORLEANS, La. - The New Orleans Saints...
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.
Virginia woman experiences anaphylaxis, dies within hours of receiving Pfizer vaccine
GLOUCESTER, Virginia- A woman who received the Pfizer...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
