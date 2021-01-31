Home
State agency wants Entergy to investigate new meters as customers report surging bills
BATON ROUGE - After reports of Entergy bills doubling following a meter replacement, the Public Service Commission says it's asking Entergy to take a closer look...
More Entergy customers complain about high bills following meter switch
WALKER - Ever since Willie Mae Hall was...
Entergy customers concerned about high January bills after meter switch
DENHAM SPRINGS - An Entergy customer in Denham...
Accident causes congestion on I-10 East near Perkins Road
BATON ROUGE - An accident that occurred on I-10 East near Perkins is causing heavy congestion Sunday afternoon. The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. near...
Trump parts with impeachment lawyers a week before trial
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has...
One transported to hospital after stabbing on North 44 street
BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a call...
Weather
Chilly air returns Sunday night
Today and Tonight: After a few overnight showers, all of southeast Louisiana is beginning to dry out. Skies will continue to clear through out...
Overnight showers, then clearing out Sunday
Tonight and Tomorrow: Showers will begin...
Warming Winters & Shorter Cold Snaps
After last week’s release of global temperature data...
Historic 2nd quarter helps lead Rockets past Pelicans 126-112
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Christian Wood scored 27 points and the Houston Rockets extended their winning streak to five games with a 126-112 victory over the...
One of Louisiana's top offensive lineman verbally commits to LSU
BATON ROUGE - LSU got a commitment from...
LSU basketball loses to No.10 Texas Tech 76-71
BATON ROUGE - LSU basketball blew a late...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered across Louisiana in a process that, not without hurdles in its organizational structure, is gradually becoming more streamlined....
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
Law enforcement holds holiday toy drive for Baton Rouge families amid pandemic
BATON ROUGE - Local law enforcement officers want...
