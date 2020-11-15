Home
On Your Side
Fence replaced following 2 On Your Side inquiry about electrical repairs
BATON ROUGE - Entergy has been busy this hurricane season, restoring power to thousands of people. But one woman, who lost power during a storm says...
Fraud claim not investigated, furloughed worker left puzzled as to why
BATON ROUGE - In July, Drew Enlund learned...
Organization seeking donations to replace veteran's roof
BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana veteran is asking...
News
Crash on South Choctaw Drive leaves on dead
BATON ROUGE -Baton Rouge Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred yesterday around 5:50pm in the 8900 block of South Choctaw Drive. The crash involved...
Fire crews respond to fatal building fire on Darryl Dr.
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a building...
Tiger fans disappointed after LSU-Bama game is postponed
BATON ROUGE - Disappointed Tiger fans gathered to...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Cold front moving through the metro this morning
Today and Tonight: A cold front has begun to move through south Louisiana this morning. This front will deliver a slight rain chance through 11am. Winds...
Cold front moves in Sunday Morning
Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, a few clouds will...
Cool weather fans: a front is on the way
The run of unseasonable warmth will continue on...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Catholic wins 5A top ten matchup against Acadiana thanks to timely passing from freshman quarterback
A back and forth affair between two 5A powers in Catholic and Acadiana came down to the arm of a freshman. Tied at 21 in the...
Catholic navigating cancellations by finding top tier competition
BATON ROUGE - Catholic has had two football...
Why the Saints at full strength are a big fantasy play; Fantasy Focus Week 10 with Reggie Chatman and Darin Tietgen
In a week where great Fantasy rosters like...
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2020
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
EBR Mayor to present results of Community Health Needs Assessment Friday morning
BATON ROUGE - On Friday morning, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will join community health partners in presenting the results of the 2018 Community...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
The Elvin Howard, Sr. Pancreatic Cancer Advocacy Foundation's virtual fundraiser begins Friday
BATON ROUGE - A cancer diagnosis impacts, not just one person, but entire families and communities as people surround their loved one to assist them in...
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Cancer Survivor Stories
Click 2 The Pros
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Tailgate Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Fans' Choice 2020
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Cancer Survivor Stories
Click 2 The Pros
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Tailgate Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Cold front moving through the metro this morning
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days