Eye center makes safety changes amid COVID-19, welcomes back more patients
BATON ROUGE - More businesses are starting to reopen amid the coronavirus outbreak, and non-emergency medical procedures are back on the books. Williamson Eye Center...
Proper mask usage, cleaning explained
BATON ROUGE - More people are encouraged to...
Salon owner fears reopening without proper PPE
BATON ROUGE - Businesses won't be reopening until...
Liberian girl's song about COVID-19 being played on radio
MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) — The voice is strong, and the words are resolute: “Let’s protect ourselves to save our family and our country; let’s stop the...
Louisiana chancellor becomes Coker University's new president
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Coker University in South Carolina...
WBRZ to broadcast mass, other religious services Sunday
BATON ROUGE - Manship-owned TV stations will broadcast...
Perfect Mother's Day in store, then warming up through the week
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: A beautiful Mother’s Day is in store, with ample sunshine this afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 70s....
Cloudy start to the weekend, more sunshine for Mother's Day
Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies...
SEVERE T-STORM WATCH until 8pm Friday
The National Weather Service has issued a SEVERE...
New West Feliciana football coach Hudson Fuller unsure of when he'll meet his new team thanks to COVID-19
After being Catholic's offensive coordinator for three years, Hudson Fuller finally got the opportunity he wanted. West Feliciana thought his impressive resume leading the Bears' offense...
Saints cut 3-year starter, 3-time Pro Bowl guard Warford
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints...
Saints' 2020 games include 4 prime time match-ups; see the full schedule here
NEW ORLEANS - The Saints' 2020 schedule will...
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, May 8, 2020.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
Tickets on sale for 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway; Information here
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale for chances to win the the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home. The Dream Home is valued at $725,000....
Better than Ezra star partners with Raising Cane's for charitable virtual concert
BATON ROUGE - Raising Cane's is hoping to...
Local non-profit brings food to children in underserved parts of Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH - Partnerships between a local non-profit...
