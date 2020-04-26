Home
Error messages received by unemployment applicant halts benefits
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Workforce Commission has paid out $604 million since coronavirus claims started on March 21, but some people continue to have problems...
Louisiana insurance moratorium to expire mid-May
BATON ROUGE - Thousands of Louisiana citizens have...
Customers of tax preparation businesses say stimulus money deposited in wrong bank account
BATON ROUGE - Millions of stimulus checks were...
Nearly 15,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Louisiana; 26,773 reported cases
BATON ROUGE - The number of COVID-19 cases here in Louisiana saw a slight increase at 26,773 as of Sunday afternoon. Data released by the...
NBA training facilities to begin reopening Friday
MIAMI (AP) — NBA players will be allowed...
Saints to sign former Bucs QB Jameis Winston to 1-year deal
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints is...
Dry end to the weekend
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: Expect an absolutely perfect day today with plenty of sunshine and low humidity. High temperatures will range from the upper...
A beautiful Friday ahead
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: A beautiful...
Storms move through Thursday, pleasant weekend expected
Once showers and strong thunderstorms push east, a...
U-High athletes find creative way to hold signing day festivities
Since COVID-19 puts a damper on large social gatherings, signing days are pretty much out of the question. But two University High athletes found a loop...
How Lloyd Cushenberry went from LSU's last commit to the NFL
BATON ROUGE-Former LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry has a...
First night of NFL draft draws record 15.6 million viewers
The first night of the NFL draft averaged...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Friday, April 24, 2020.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Videos
Community
Tickets on sale for 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway; Information here
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale for chances to win the the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home. The Dream Home is valued at $725,000....
Better than Ezra star partners with Raising Cane's for charitable virtual concert
BATON ROUGE - Raising Cane's is hoping to...
Local non-profit brings food to children in underserved parts of Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH - Partnerships between a local non-profit...
About Us
Contests
