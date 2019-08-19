Home
Courtesy trash pickup Saturday collected garbage from apartment after 2 On Your Side report
BATON ROUGE - Landlords and apartment building owners will now be responsible for the disposal of bulky items put at the curb by their tenants. The...
Confirmed: Chemicals found in groundwater in Ascension neighborhood
PRAIRIEVILLE - A dumping site in Ascension Parish...
Light pole falls from base, smashes onto moving car along Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - A woman driving down the...
Boil advisory issued in town of Livingston
LIVINGSTON - Some residents in the town of Livingston are under a boil water advisory. Local officials say the advisory affects homes along Satsuma Road...
Sheriff: Man with five 5 past DWI arrests booked again for drunk driving
LABADIEVILLE - The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office arrested...
18-year-old booked for rape, robbery after allegedly luring victims with fake drug deal
ASSUMPTION PARISH - A teen is facing multiple...
Drenching storms possible early this week
Like the weekend, scattered to widespread thunderstorms will be possible across the area. The National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center has issued an outlook for excessive...
Heavy Rain Possible Monday
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Partly...
Rain Chances Increasing Slightly Sunday
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Partly...
Sports
LSU holds on to #6 spot in AP preseason poll
BATON ROUGE - The Tigers will kick off the 2019 season just outside the top five later this month. The Associated Press' preseason poll released...
Hill Rallies Saints to First Preseason Win Over Chargers
CARSON, Calif. -- Taysom Hill has been the...
Southern Goalie Battles Autism During Stellar Start to Career
With 165 saves in her freshman year at...
Health
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for August 16, 2019.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for August...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for August...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
