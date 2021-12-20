Home
Trump files lawsuit against New York attorney general
Former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization filed a lawsuit on Monday against New York State attorney general, Letitia James, aiming to halt her...
Saints frustrate Brady again, beat SB champ Buccaneers 9-0
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nobody hounds Tom Brady...
Moderna: Initial booster data shows good results on omicron
Moderna said Monday that a booster dose of...
Monday AM Forecast: The chill will not last long
Temperatures this week are on a steady climb. We may see 80s by Christmas Day. THE FORECAST Today & Tonight: The cold air from...
Sunday Forecast: Cloudy Skies and Cooler Temps
The Forecast The rain has moved out for...
Friday PM Forecast: rain, storms and falling temperatures this weekend
A cold front will push into and through...
Sports
Channel 2s Best Bet$ Week 15: NFL
This might be the worst week to bet on the NFL. 3 games have been moved due to positive test. I stayed away from those games...
Behind Tari Eason's 21 points off the bench, #19 LSU outlasts Tech in Bossier 66-57
Tari Eason's 21 points off the...
#22 LSU women's hoops has no problems against Bradley in 77-51 win
The 22nd ranked LSU Women’s Basketball team continues...
Investigations
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to pushing troublemakers away from the only collegiate football game in Baton Rouge this weekend – extra officers will...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
