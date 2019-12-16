Home
State Police investigating ransomware attack at BRCC
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police is investigating a network hack at Baton Rouge Community College. Right now, LSP says it does not know where...
New digital message board coming to busy west side roadway
PORT ALLEN - A large green traffic sign...
Senator gets involved with family fighting for life-saving drug
BATON ROUGE - Little Axel Dennis and his...
One dead after reported tornado tears through Vernon Parish Monday
VERNON PARISH - At least one person is dead after multiple tornados were spotted in central Louisiana on Monday. A tornado was captured on video...
Police identify passenger killed in Breaux Bridge collision
BREAUX BRIDGE - A two-vehicle crash claimed the...
FBI arrests 19-year-old in connection with Houston mercury spill
HOUSTON, TX - A 19-year-old has been arrested...
Weather alerts issued ahead of strong to severe storms Monday afternoon
THE FORECAST: A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas until 6 PM CST pic.twitter.com/PYxxLpRDqR — NWS New...
Severe Storms Likely Monday
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Mostly...
Warming Continues Through the Weekend
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Clouds...
LSU, Ohio State dominate AP All-America teams
No. 1 LSU and No. 2 Ohio State each placed three players on The Associated Press All-America first team released Monday. Heisman Trophy winner Joe...
From one #9 to another, Drew Brees congratulates Burrow on Heisman win
BATON ROUGE- It's a day that history has...
Heisman Venue: Behind-the-Scenes-Look
WATCH HOMETOWN REACT LIVE ON FACEBOOK HERE ...
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
Locals take proactive health measures at Gonzales event
Gonzales, LA -- More than 200 Ascension Parish residents took proactive measures to protect their health recently by participating in Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center’s Live...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
