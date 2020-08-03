Home
On Your Side
Demo day finally comes for 2016 flooded homeowner
BATON ROUGE - Next month will mark four years since about 140,000 homes flooded in south Louisiana. It's hard to imagine, but years after the 2016...
Woman's costly adventure with home warranty company ends in settlement
BATON ROUGE - An 83-year-old says she's had...
Ambulance services looking for paramedics, EMTs
BATON ROUGE - Ambulance services are trying to...
News
La. sheriff's deputy accused of rape, arrested in Grant Parish
DRY PRONG - A now-former sheriff's deputy with the Grant Parish Sheriff's Office was arrested on rape allegations Monday. According to Louisiana State Police, Bobby...
Remembering Hurricane Katrina 15 years after it hit Louisiana
Fifteen years after Hurricane Katrina, this episode of...
EBR coroner reports 11 more coronavirus deaths over past week
BATON ROUGE - On Monday, EBR Parish Coroner...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
July in review - only ten days rain free
We have made it to August! Let’s looks back at July. July saw 21 wet days and only 10 completely dry days. The rain for...
Hot temperatures become more comfortable with dry conditions
It will be hot but heat index values...
Halo around the sun seen across the Capital City area
Dee Dee Matthews sent in this photo Saturday...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Photos: Joe Burrow officially signs rookie contract worth $36M
CINCINNATI- Former LSU star quarterback, Heisman Trophy winner, and national champion Joe Burrow officially signed his first NFL deal. The recent No. 1 overall pick...
Pelicans lose first game back from restart
ORLANDO, FL - The New Orleans Pelicans let...
Read the SEC news release about college football starting in September
BATON ROUGE- The Southeastern Conference has established a...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, July 31, 2020.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway were selected live on Channel 2 Monday afternoon The Dream Home is valued...
BR Mayor extends weekend hours for 'Geaux Get Tested' initiative
BATON ROUGE - On Friday morning, the Mayor's...
EBR mayor hosts Wednesday morning financial literacy workshop
BATON ROUGE - For many residents, Louisiana's gradual...
Additional Links
Business Directory
Calendar
Dog Days of Summer
Stuff the Bus
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Business Directory
Calendar
Dog Days of Summer
Stuff the Bus
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
July in review - only ten days rain free
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days