Ascension U12 Little League team back on the field Monday
WACO - The Ascension Parish U12 Little League team will be back in action Monday afternoon in a "survive-and-advance" game against the champions from Oklahoma. ...
Driver cited for failure to yield at intersection, hitting Gonzales police unit
GONZALES - Officers cited a driver for failure...
FBI spotlights Baton Rouge teen missing since April
BATON ROUGE - The New Orleans office of...
Monday AM Forecast: Extreme heat continues on for the first week of school
Now 9 consecutive days with temperatures at or above 100°. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING...
Sunday PM Forecast: Nine Consecutive Days of 100+ Degree Temps, Some Relief Possible
One more day of Excessive Heat Warnings and...
Saturday PM Forecast: Most Consecutive 100 Degree Days Continue - Heat Relief Possible
*** THE RECORD FOR SATURDAY WAS OFFICIALLY TIED...
Sports
Ascension U12 Little League team back on the field Monday
WACO - The Ascension Parish U12 Little League team will be back in action Monday afternoon in a "survive-and-advance" game against the champions from Oklahoma. ...
Saints RB Alvin Kamara gets 3-game suspension over Vegas club fight
NEW ORLEANS - The NFL announced Friday that...
WATCH: LSU holds first fall practice of 2023; Coach Brian Kelly addresses the media
BATON ROUGE - The Tigers held their first...
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Latest Weather Blog
Monday AM Forecast: Extreme heat continues on for the first week of school
